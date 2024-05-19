Driver killed, passenger hurt when car hits I-394 underpass in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A Minneapolis man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 394 in Minnetonka.
It happened on the interstate near Ridgedale Drive after Minnetonka police say the driver "exited the north frontage route at a high rate of speed" and broke through a fence.
The vehicle then collided with the Ridgedale Drive underpass, killing the 39-year-old driver.
His passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.