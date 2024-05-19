Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Driver killed, passenger hurt when car hits I-394 underpass in Minnetonka

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Afternoon headlines from May 19, 2024
Afternoon headlines from May 19, 2024 01:55

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A Minneapolis man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 394 in Minnetonka.

It happened on the interstate near Ridgedale Drive after Minnetonka police say the driver "exited the north frontage route at a high rate of speed" and broke through a fence.

The vehicle then collided with the Ridgedale Drive underpass, killing the 39-year-old driver. 

His passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on May 19, 2024 / 9:10 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.