Driver killed, passenger hurt when car hits I-394 underpass in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A Minneapolis man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 394 in Minnetonka.

It happened on the interstate near Ridgedale Drive after Minnetonka police say the driver "exited the north frontage route at a high rate of speed" and broke through a fence.

The vehicle then collided with the Ridgedale Drive underpass, killing the 39-year-old driver.

His passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.