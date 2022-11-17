Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear

Inflation has many Americans shopping for Thanksgiving deals Inflation has many Americans shopping for Thanksgiving deals 02:06

MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.

WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume.

"I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."

Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted woodwork, much of which is meant for a day on the lake. One of those vendors is Sanborn Canoe Company.

"We handcraft these canoe paddles in our shop down in Winona. Everybody always asks if they're meant to just be art but we make them to be used," Randall said. "They look I think every bit as good on the water as they do on the wall, and my hope is these designs, the woodwork, inspire people get outside to enjoy the more than 10,000 lakes that we have here in Minnesota."

The Winter Makers Market is a mix of Minnesota heritage, showcased in grand hall of Minnesota history. Now, it's hosting diverse vendors in the shadow of decades past.

"You can see on the back wall it says 'gift wrap' still on the wood," Berthiaume said. "Everything was done for you; customer service was impeccable."

Linda Gitchell's visit with Santa almost 70 years ago embodies the nostalgia felt at her display, called Shop in the City, featuring several references to Dayton's past, including the famous Santa Bear.

"People would line up around the building just for a silly Santa Bear," she said.

The collectible stuffed animal will return in its true form, invoking warm memories of the holiday season.

"It's emotional and it's historical and it's a sentimental feeling," Berthiaume said.

Those emotions are in part what inspired Mahogany Ellis-Crutchfield to start GiftyWrap, sturdy and recyclable wrapping paper with colorful designs created by local artists.

"My brand is all about inclusion, joyfulness and inspired by my home Minnesota," Ellis-Crutchfield said. "I think when people say it's the thought that counts, that's what we're talking about here. When someone takes the time to really wrap a gift for you, that means something."

A unique way to add one more handmade touch to your uniquely Minnesota gift.

The Dayton's Project Winter Maker's Market is now open through Jan. 13. It's on the first and second floors of the remodeled department store in downtown Minneapolis.