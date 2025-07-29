David Brom, convicted of killing 4 family members with an axe as a teen, released from prison

A Rochester, Minnesota, man who was convicted of killing four family members with an axe when he was a teenager has been released from prison after nearly four decades.

According to Minnesota Department of Corrections records, David Brom is no longer listed as being held in prison, and is assigned to work release at a Twin Cities halfway house.

Brom was sentenced to three life sentences, but became eligible for parole under a Minnesota law passed in 2023 that ended juvenile life without parole sentences.

He served more than 35 years for the 1988 murders of his parents and two younger siblings. He was 16 at the time.

Brom will still be under supervision and be subject to GPS monitoring after his release.

Twenty-eight states have banned juvenile life without parole sentences, according to the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth.