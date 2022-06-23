Data shows Twin Cities summers are trending more humid

MINNEAPOLIS -- Believe it or not, Minnesota climatologists wouldn't consider this week an extreme heat wave. They say our last extreme heat wave was in 2019.

But there is a trend they're noticing when those heat waves do pop up.

It's the type of Minnesota weather most of us could live without. The weather equivalent to the worst flavor of jellybeans at the bottom of the bag: Humidity.

But Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, says we'll have to live with it. His recent research for Hennepin County revealed our heat waves are trending more humid.

"We're just seeing this gradual uptick in the number of times where you have a hot day coinciding with … unbearable humidity," Blumenfeld said.

CBS

Hennepin County Emergency Management is keeping a closer eye on how humidity makes certain days dangerous.

"It can have a ton of impacts on people who are active outdoors, little kids playing sports, construction workers, as well as you law enforcement. They wear a lot of gear," said Emily Jackson with MCEM.

Blumenfeld says the real question is what's happening with our heat waves.

"Even though our summers haven't necessarily gotten hotter yet, those really dangerous heat waves that are extremely humid are of course a concern to people, and we have seen a bit of an uptick in those," he said.

A subtle but uncomfortable change that stresses our bodies, and air conditioners.