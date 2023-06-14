Daniel Penny indicted by grand jury in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway, attorneys say

Marine vet indicted in subway chokehold death Marine vet indicted in subway chokehold death 00:23

Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who has been charged with killing 30-year-old Jordan Neely with a chokehold on a New York City subway car on May 1, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, the attorney for Neely's family told CBS New York. Penny's attorneys said in a statement that they will "aggressively defend" him when the case goes to trial.

A law enforcement source also confirmed Penny's indictment to CBS News.

Penny, 24, was originally charged with second degree manslaughter in May, and released on bail.

Penny maintains that Neely was behaving erratically on the train and threatening to kill fellow passengers when he moved to subdue him, according to video statements released by his attorneys. After the incident, Penny was initially questioned by police and released without being charged.

Daniel Penny is escorted in handcuffs after turning himself in on May 12, 2023, in New York City. Penny was charged with to second degree manslaughter in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a subway train. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

A statement released last month by Penny's attorneys said Neely had "a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness." It also said Penny "never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death."

In clips of a video interview released by his lawyers on Sunday, Penny described what he said led up to the chokehold, including alleged threats from Neely.

"The three main threats that he repeated over and over was, 'I'm going to kill you,' 'I'm prepared to go to jail for life,' and 'I'm willing to die' ... I was scared for myself, but I looked around, I saw women and children. He was yelling in their faces, saying these threats," Penny said.

Neely, who performed as a Michael Jackson impersonator, was homeless, and family members said he had struggled with mental health after losing his mother as a teen. At his funeral service on May 19, Rev. Al Sharpton said, "Jordan was screaming for help. We keep criminalizing people with mental illness."

"Daniel Penny's indictment is the right result for the wrong he committed," Neely's family said in a statement Wednesday. "The grand jury's decision tells our city and our nation that 'no one is above the law' no matter how much money they raise, no matter what affiliations they claim, and no matter what distorted stories they tell in interviews."

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the indictment when asked by CBS News.

–Pat Milton contributed reporting.