Daniel Penny surrenders to police to face manslaughter charge in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death

Man who put Jordan Neely in fatal chokehold to be charged

The Marine veteran seen on video putting a man in a deadly chokehold turned himself in Friday morning to face criminal charges, his lawyer said. Daniel Penny, 24, is being charged with second degree manslaughter, the Manhattan district attorney's office said Thursday.

Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old former Michael Jackson impersonator who was homeless, died after being put in a chokehold by Penny earlier this month.

Penny surrendered to New York City police officers shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, according to his lawyer Thomas Kenniff. The attorney expected his client to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

A video lasting nearly 3 minutes shows Penny on the floor of a subway car with Neely in a chokehold. The New York City medical examiner's office ruled Neely's death a homicide. Penny was initially questioned by police and released without being charged.

U.S. Marine veteran Daniel Penny arrives at a New York City police precinct to surrender in the death of Jordan Neely, a man whose death has been ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner after Penny placed him in a chokehold on a subway train, in New York City, May 12, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Witnesses told police Neely had been begging for food and acting erratically on the F train before Penny intervened.

Penny's attorney has said, in part, that he "stepped in to protect himself and his fellow New Yorkers... . We are confident that once all the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are brought to bear, Mr. Penny will be fully absolved of any wrongdoing."

Neely's family attorney declined to comment on the charges Thursday, but was expected to speak to the media Friday morning, CBS News New York reported.

Neely's family said in a statement issued last week that the statement by Penny's attorney amounts to an "admission of guilt," and that "his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison."

The case sparked days of protests by demonstrators calling for justice for Neely.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a city official, joined the calls for charges against Penny ahead of Thursday's announcement.

"Jordan Neely was unjustly killed, and charges must be immediately brought against the person who killed him," Williams told reporters this week. "To say anything else is an equivocation that will only further a narrative that devalues the life of a Black homeless man with mental health challenges and encourages an attitude of dehumanization of New Yorkers in greatest need."

City Comptroller Brad Lander said mental health services need to be more widely available to New Yorkers. "New York City is not Gotham," Lander told reporters. "We can't be a city where you can choke someone to death who's experiencing a mental health crisis."

New York Mayor Eric Adams acknowledged that Neely's death "devastated his family and shocked his fellow New Yorkers," and Adams had urged people not to rush to judgment.

"One thing we can say for sure: Jordan Neely did not deserve to die," Adams said Wednesday during an address at City Hall, "and all of us must work together to do more for our brothers and sisters struggling with serious mental illness."