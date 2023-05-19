Watch Live: Jordan Neely's funeral being held at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem

Jordan Neely, the man who Daniel Penny put in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway train earlier this month, is being mourned at a funeral Friday morning. The Rev. Al Sharpton is delivering the eulogy at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem.

Neely, a 30-year-old former Michael Jackson impersonator who was homeless, was acting erratically on a train and screaming about being hungry and tired but didn't attack anyone during the May 1 incident, according to witnesses.

Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, placed Neely in a chokehold from behind, killing him, according to authorities. Penny has been charged with manslaughter, and his attorneys said he was protecting himself and others on the train.

How to watch Jordan Neely's funeral

What : A funeral is being held for Jordan Neely.

: A funeral is being held for Jordan Neely. Date : Friday, May 19, 2023

: Friday, May 19, 2023 Time : 11 a.m. Eastern

: 11 a.m. Eastern Location : Mount Neboh Baptist Church, New York City

: Mount Neboh Baptist Church, New York City Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.

Pallbearers carry the casket of Jordan Neely ahead of his funeral in New York City, May 19, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDermid