Daniel Holmgren Jr. pleads guilty to shooting White Bear Lake officer

White Bear Lake officer speaks out after he was shot while on duty

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to shooting and injuring a White Bear Lake police officer in late January.

According to court documents, Daniel Holmgren Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault - all felonies.

Charging documents say Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge. Officers were serving a warrant on Jan. 24, and during the arrest, Holmgren was allegedly hostile to officers, threatening to shoot them.

A family member let four officers inside the home. The officers announced their presence and spoke to him through a bedroom door, but Holmgren refused to come out.

Then Holmgren fired a gun multiple times, striking the officer in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, documents say.

The officers returned fire, and multiple agencies responded to the apartment complex. Holmgren eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted several hours. Law enforcement recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm from the bathroom next to the bedroom.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 24.

The injured officer, Ryan Sheak, spoke with WCCO in March while recuperating at home. The six-year police veteran was born and raised in White Bear Lake.

Sheak says the Front Line Foundation, which helps first responders in need, has been instrumental in helping him and his family as he recovers.

NOTE: Video is from March