White Bear Lake officer shot while serving arrest warrant opens up about journey to recovery

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Officer Ryan Sheak is back at home recuperating after he was shot three times while serving an arrest warrant in January.

He's counting his blessings, and is grateful to be able to tell his story of survival.

"I am feeling pretty good, you know. Every day is better than the last," he said.

Sheak was shot in the leg, stomach, and pelvis on Jan. 24. When it was all happening, he says all he could think about was his fellow officers.

"Everybody else on scene is still going through stuff. It's not just me. I care for everybody who is there who supports me who is on my team and we're going through this together. And we are still going through this together and navigating this journey," he said.

He has pictures of those officers and dispatchers displayed on his kitchen counter. It's their support and that of others that help keep him going.

At a time when some communities' relationships with law enforcement are strained, Sheak says it is refreshing to receive positive messages from across the country.

"We have seen such an outpouring of support and us as law enforcement officers are starting to see this turn of people who are wanting to reach out and support us," he said.

The six-year police veteran was born and raised in White Bear Lake. He loves the people he serves and is thankful for those he serves with.

Since he's been away from work, he's been listening to the police scanner. Hearing his coworkers' voices is healing for Sheak.

"I'm ready to get back. Ready to put the gear back on, get back with my coworkers, my peers, my family," he said.

Sheak says the Front Line Foundation, which helps first responders in need, has been instrumental in helping him and his family. He sits on their board, and knows its mission is to help the more than 60,000 first responders in Minnesota and their families.