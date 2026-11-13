DFL State Rep. Dan Wolgamott charged with DWI after St. Cloud crash

A DFL Minnesota state representative is charged with driving under the influence and colliding with a man in a pickup truck.

Dan Wolgamott, who represents the St. Cloud area, was arrested by city police on Wednesday evening. He faces one charge of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI.

The criminal complaint says police were called to 13th Street North shortly before 8 p.m. When they got there, police noticed Wolgamott's slurred speech and the smell of alcohol coming off him.

The owner of the pickup truck said he had just gotten into his car when Wolgamott struck him. The man went to the hospital and has a mild concussion, the complaint says.

Wolgamott declined to take a breath test and was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital; the results of a blood test are pending.

The 36-year-old, who served four terms in the Minnesota House but did not seek reelection this year, was convicted in 2023 of a DWI.