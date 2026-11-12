Rep. Dan Wolgamott arrested in suspected DWI crash that injured St. Cloud man

A DFL Minnesota state representative has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in a crash that injured another motorist.

According to jail records, Dan Wolgamott, 36, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of DWI and criminal vehicular operation.

Wolgamott was arrested by St. Cloud police and booked into jail shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the police report, officers encountered Wolgamott just before 8 p.m. behind the wheel of a stalled vehicle that was blocking traffic in a residential neighborhood a few blocks east of North Junior High School.

Police say Wolgamott had "struck a legally parked vehicle," injuring a 37-year-old St. Cloud man who was inside. That man was hospitalized with injuries police say aren't life threatening.

Wolgamott was convicted of a DWI back in 2023, records show. He did not seek re-election in 2026.

No charges have been filed yet in connection to Wednesday's arrest.

WCCO has reached out to the representative for more information.