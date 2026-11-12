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Rep. Dan Wolgamott arrested in suspected DWI crash that injured St. Cloud man

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
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Cole Premo,
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
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Stephen Swanson

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A DFL Minnesota state representative has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in a crash that injured another motorist.

According to jail records, Dan Wolgamott, 36, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of DWI and criminal vehicular operation.

Wolgamott was arrested by St. Cloud police and booked into jail shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the police report, officers encountered Wolgamott just before 8 p.m. behind the wheel of a stalled vehicle that was blocking traffic in a residential neighborhood a few blocks east of North Junior High School.

Police say Wolgamott had "struck a legally parked vehicle," injuring a 37-year-old St. Cloud man who was inside. That man was hospitalized with injuries police say aren't life threatening.

Wolgamott was convicted of a DWI back in 2023, records show. He did not seek re-election in 2026.

No charges have been filed yet in connection to Wednesday's arrest.

WCCO has reached out to the representative for more information.

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