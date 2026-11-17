Another day – another cyber outage. CBS News reports NSA's classified internal network went down Tuesday. It's the latest in more than a half-dozen large scale outages across the United States over the past week.

It's enough to catch the attention of even the most seasoned cybersecurity experts.

"Exhausting would be the word I would use. Chaos would be the second," said Craig Sixta, chief technology officer of Element Technologies. "I've had seven-day periods that are bad, but with one or two incidents. I've never seen it where we've had seven to 10 in a weeklong period."

Sixta says he's heard concern from family and friends about the possibility that outages could be linked. He doesn't think they are – pointing to what he says are simple explanations in each case.

"This is no different than aging roads and aging infrastructure," he said. "It's just in a network information realm. If we had the same thing happen in our roads, where things start falling apart, we'd be very concerned. There is a reason for concern, but I don't think there's a reason right now to think this is some sort of orchestrated attack."

Sixta says AI technologies have potentially exposed more issues than ever before – leading engineers to patch systems in greater number and frequency, which can lead to crashing systems during the process.

"When you see these thousands of vulnerabilities and all of these exposures and stuff, they are finding vulnerabilities that have existed for 25 years," he said. "The same door has been open in that house for 25 years, it's just that no human researcher ever found it – that's why we're finding so much. That's going to narrow down."

Most importantly, Sixta says not to panic – but to look for verified information from a trusted source.

"Social media should never be your source for anything. Find reputable people that you know you can trust, get the information and leave it at that."