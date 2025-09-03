Remote Minnesota "Mirror Cabin" blends into nature seamlessly, providing peaceful oasis

All summer long, the Cuyuna Country bike trails are full of cyclists seeking adventure and speed. But nearby, there's a one-of-a-kind place where visitors can pump the brakes.

"I just knew we had to find a little slice of heaven," said Jake Zoesch. "This place has it all. It has the view, it has the water, it has the privacy."

Jake and Meghan Zoesch's property is so far off the beaten path that the heart-shaped lake it sits on doesn't even have a name — but the cabin does.

"We are calling this 'Mirror Cabin' for the reasons behind us," said Jake Zoesch.

While on vacation a couple of years ago, Jake and Meghan Zoesch happened upon a mirror cabin in Tennessee.

"I'll never forget the first time I walked into one because it kind of took my breath away. You look outside, and you almost feel like you are outside when you are inside," said Meghan Zoesch.

And that's the idea. The couple liked it so much they bought one even before they had a place to put it. Luckily, the no-name lake property became available. There is triple-pane glass on three sides, with UV coating that birds can see but people can't — and that makes it a bit of a mind trick.

Depending on the weather and the sun, the cabin blends into its surroundings so well that it almost seems to disappear.

From the dock, it appears that nothing is there — unless you know what to look for.

"We tried to keep every single tree that we possibly could. For a lot of reasons. We love to have nature all around us, and also because it's beautiful and we needed to have those trees reflecting back," said Meghan Zoesch.

You can't see into the cabin, but cleaning can be a bit of a chore.

"I would say we will do it every other month,' Jake Zoesch said. "Yes, [we have] gallons [of Windex]. It's almost built and designed like a skyscraper, like a big commercial building."

Outside there's a lakeside lounge, a fire pit and a play zone with Jenga.

"This is our wellness zone. We have hot tub, sauna, and a bucket with a shower as well," said Meghan Zoesch.

Inside, it's 200 square feet, but it has everything you need.

"I feel like it doesn't feel as small because it is so expansive as far as what you can see," said Meghan Zoesch.

As they put the finishing touches on construction, Jake and Meghan Zoesch are hoping future visitors find peace and take time to reflect.

"Truly being able to relax. Truly being able to reset from the busyness of life," said Jake Zoesch. "Helping people create memories is what this is all about."

Jake and Meghan Zoesch say their first guest is scheduled to stay on Sept. 16.

For more information, click here.