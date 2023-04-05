Watch CBS News
Business

Cub Foods workers vote to authorize strike

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Cub Foods workers vote to authorize strike
Cub Foods workers vote to authorize strike 00:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- About 3,000 local grocery store workers have voted to authorize a strike.

Union employees of Cub Foods said the potential strike is over alleged unfair labor practices, wages and working without a contract for a month.

The workers are expected to share more information at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Their next bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 5:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.