Cub Foods workers vote to authorize strike
MINNEAPOLIS -- About 3,000 local grocery store workers have voted to authorize a strike.
Union employees of Cub Foods said the potential strike is over alleged unfair labor practices, wages and working without a contract for a month.
The workers are expected to share more information at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Their next bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.