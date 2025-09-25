Milton's restaurant in Crystal faces closure, but neighbors aren't letting go

For 13 years, Milton's Vittle, Vino and Beer has been more than a restaurant in Crystal, Minnesota; it has been a home, a gathering place, and a pillar of kindness in the community.

Founded by Francine Weber and her late son Chad Freeman, the restaurant, Milton's, carries a name inspired by Weber's father. What began as a tribute to family recipes has grown into a neighborhood anchor.

"We started in 2013. It was a fast casual concept my brother came up with my mom," said Charlene "Char" Freeman, daughter of Weber and the general manager of Milton's.

Running the daily operations alongside her late brother and mother for years, Char Freeman serves as just more than a general manager – she's the cheerful, welcoming face of the business.

"I'm the person that remembers everybody. If I don't remember your name, I definitely know what you ate or drank," said Char Freeman. "My mom said I'm the keeper of the stories, I'm the one who remembers everything."

But the future is uncertain. When the news broke that Milton's would be closing, many longtime patrons were stunned.

"We were just shocked. We're sad because we love coming here," said six-year-long customer Becky Nelson.

Char Freeman said that she's heard from countless people, all wanting to support.

"We had people say you're not closing. Everybody, from city representatives to people who called us from out of state. They said, 'Give us a dollar amount.' It's beautiful," said Char Freeman.

Milton's faces ongoing equipment failures, rising food costs and labor. The time was ticking and the community came together to help.

Out of the few who reached out, a few started a fundraiser. As of Thursday, they have helped raise around 10% of the $150,000 goal.

"The community has been so supportive. We didn't realize how much we meant to the community," said Char Freeman.