Crystal man sentenced for production and attempted production of child pornography

A Crystal, Minnesota, man has been sentenced for production and attempted production of child pornography, according to court documents.

A federal judge sentenced Dapree Richard Christlieb-Peterson on Monday afternoon to 32 years in prison and 50 years of supervised release.

Court documents said he used internet, social media and text messages to engage in sexually explicit talks with at least five girls between April 2022 and September 2023. According to federal prosecutors, the girls, at the time, were from Minnesota, Florida "and elsewhere."

Christlieb-Peterson would "persuade, induce, entice and coerce" the girls into engaging in illegal sexual encounters with him, record the encounters on a cell phone and then distribute the videos to others, court documents said.

He pleaded guilty in February 2024 to five counts of production and attempted production of child pornography.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security worked on the investigation as part of Project Safe Childhood — a nationwide initiative started by the Department of Justice that aims to combat child sexual exploitation.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.