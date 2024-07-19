Some Minnesota credit unions impacted by Microsoft outage

MINNEAPOLIS — Some banking systems around Minnesota felt the impact Friday of a global tech outage.

Anyone who called Blaze Credit Union heard a recorded message saying they're experiencing issued related to the outage. A message on Blaze's website said they're experiencing connectivity issues at their contact center and that digital and phone banking are impacted.

An Affinity Plus Credit Union spokesperson said their online mortgage application is down, but other than that, their issues are mainly internal.

Considering all of the impacts across the globe, Affinity Plus CIO Radha Chavali says they're feeling fortunate.

"We are really fortunate that we have not had any big critical external impact to our members," said Chavali. "All of our critical services including online digital banking, our phone contact center, all of those are up and operational."

As far as the larger banks, U.S. Bank says they have zero impacts because they don't use CrowdStrike.

Huntington Bank has no known impacts, and a Wells Fargo spokesperson says they have no information to share at this point.

