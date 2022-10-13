Crews extinguish grain elevator fire in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis firefighters had to call in extra help Wednesday night to put out a fire at a grain elevator on the city's south side.

Crews found heavy black smoke coming from all floors of the main building on the 3700 block of Dight Avenue.

Firefighters say people were living inside. They found doors pried open and rubbish on the floor.

Everyone was evacuated with no injuries reported, and the fire was extinguished.