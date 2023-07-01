Watch CBS News
Crews battling fire at university housing in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews are battling a fire in Dinkytown on Saturday afternoon. 

The Minneapolis Fire Department says a three story residential university house is on fire on the 1000 block of University Avenue Southeast. All residents are reported to be out of the building.

A third alarm has been called, officials say.

A portion of the roof collapsed on the back half of the building. Crews are working to fight the fire from inside the building.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.

July 1, 2023

