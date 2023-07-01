Crews battling fire at university housing in Dinkytown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews are battling a fire in Dinkytown on Saturday afternoon.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says a three story residential university house is on fire on the 1000 block of University Avenue Southeast. All residents are reported to be out of the building.
A third alarm has been called, officials say.
A portion of the roof collapsed on the back half of the building. Crews are working to fight the fire from inside the building.
This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.