Crews battle large business fire in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- A big fire burned in Duluth Wednesday night.

Footage from the Central Hillside Neighborhood shows crews battling a fire at a medical supply business. People living in four apartments above that business were evacuated.

The fire first started just after 5:30 p.m., but the winds made it difficult to put out. Firefighters contained the fire about three hours later.

No word yet on how the fire started.