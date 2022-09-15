Watch CBS News
Crews battle large business fire in Duluth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. -- A big fire burned in Duluth Wednesday night.

Footage from the Central Hillside Neighborhood shows crews battling a fire at a medical supply business. People living in four apartments above that business were evacuated.

The fire first started just after 5:30 p.m., but the winds made it difficult to put out. Firefighters contained the fire about three hours later.

No word yet on how the fire started.

