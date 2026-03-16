Crews battle fire at resort in northern Minnesota

Firefighters in Lutsen, Minnesota, are battling a blaze on Monday afternoon that CBS affiliate Northern News Now said broke out at a resort.

The fire is at Caribou Highlands Resort, according to Northern News Now, which cited the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Cascade Vacation Rentals, which owns property near the blaze, said "heavy emergency traffic and smoke" are making the area unsafe.

Flames rise out of what appears to be multiple structures in Lutsen, Minnesota, on March 16, 2026. Cascade Vacation Rentals

Officials haven't disclosed whether anyone has been injured as a result of the fire.

WCCO has reached out to the Cook County Sheriff's Office for more information.

Lutsen is around 93 miles northeast of Duluth.

This is a developing story.