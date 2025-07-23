Creeping bellflower threatens Minnesota landscapes

This plant may look pretty, but it's causing problems in Minnesota

It might look beautiful, but beneath the bloom of creeping bellflower is a plant causing serious problems in Minnesota yards and natural areas.

"It really just takes over," said Meg Duhr, invasive species supervisor with the Three Rivers Park District.

Creeping bellflower is an invasive species that spreads aggressively and outcompetes native plants. According to Duhr, its presence has grown dramatically in recent years.

"In the last probably five years, I remember seeing it occasionally, to more common, to prolific," she said.

The plant thrives in both home gardens and wild landscapes, and Duhr warns the worst may be yet to come.

"I'm really worried after this season, with all the rain we've had and the amount of creeping bellflower on the landscape right now, I think next year is going to be an absolute explosion," Duhr said.

Creeping bellflower's resilience comes from both its roots and its seeds. A single plant pod can produce up to 15,000 seeds, and its roots spread horizontally underground. That means simply pulling it out of the ground often isn't enough to stop it.

While some homeowners appreciate the pretty purple flowers in their garden, Duhr says it's crucial you dispose of them properly before it's too late.

"If you must, you can enjoy the flowers, but please pull them out before they set seed," she said. "Otherwise, you're just adding to the problem."

The plant's spread isn't limited to backyards. Seeds can hitch a ride on shoes and clothing, making it easy to unintentionally carry them into parks and nature preserves.

"If you're coming to a park or a natural space from the metro, cleaning off your boots would be so amazing and so important to try to keep creeping bellflower out of these natural areas," Duhr said.

Officials say public awareness and early removal are the best defense in slowing the bellflower's spread across the state