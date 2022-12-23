Watch CBS News
Crash in Jackson County Wisconsin leaves one dead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis – One person is dead after a crash in Jackson County, Wisconsin.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were working on an active crash scene at milepost 115 on Interstate 94 when a second crash occurred. 

The deadly crash occurred when the driver of a GMC Sierra failed to slow sufficiently to avoid slower-moving traffic around the crash scene.

The GMC rear-ended a vehicle and struck a trailer unit after leaving the roadway.

The driver of the GMC later succumbed to his injuries despite troopers attempting life-saving efforts.

Information on this crash is limited. Check here for more updates.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 8:41 AM

