Motorcyclist killed in crash that closed stretch of Engler Boulevard in Chaska

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CHASKA, Minn. -- Authorities in Chaska said Thursday that a fatal crash between a semi truck driver and a motorcyclist has closed Engler Boulevard.

The road is closed just west of Highway 212, and is impacting traffic on Jonathan Carver Parkway, the Chaska Police Department said. Clover Ridge Drive is also closed between Engler Boulevard and Kerber Pass.

Police asked drivers to use an alternate route.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died.

