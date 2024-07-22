Cows undergoing extra testing ahead of county fair season due to bird flu risk

WAVERLY, Min. — County fair season is in full swing in Minnesota, but things are different this year for kids looking to show dairy cows.

Nearly 150 herds have tested positive for the H5N1 avian flu virus across the country. That means extra dairy cow testing is needed before events.

"It's a lot of fun. It's probably my favorite time of the year," said Wyatt Glessing.

Brothers Wyatt and Tanner Glessing work with their dairy cows year-round, near Waverly. But during the week of the Wright County fair, they get a chance to show them off.

"Washing, clipping, making them look all nice for the Fair," said Tanner Glessing. "It's really fun. It gets a bit stressful but once we are in and settled down, it's really fun."

Adding to the stress this year is the need to have their cows tested for avian influenza before they travel anywhere.

"You have to have a negative test four or seven days prior to the fair or the event," said Dan Glessing.

A veterinarian came to the Glessings' farm last week and watched as they drew milk from their cows. The vet then sent those samples in to be tested. Testing has to involve milk, not saliva, because that's where the virus is most prevalent.

"I've heard cases where the milk is positive and they'll do a nasal swab and it shows negative. The milk test is the most accurate on detecting this," said Dan Glessing.

Farmers said H5N1 testing in dairy cows is mostly hassle-free, but for them, it all comes down to timing.

"We tested on Thursday. Here we are on Monday awaiting results," said Dan Glessing.

They're keeping their fingers crossed that each of the 12 cows they're showing will have negative results before the fair begins on Wednesday.

"And realistically at the end of the day trying to keep H5N1 from spreading, we are doing our part and hopefully everyone else can do that as well," said Dan Glessing.

Dairy farmers are required to pay for the veterinarian visit, but the USDA pays for the testing.