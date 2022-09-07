COVID booster shots targeting omicron variants rolling out in Minnesota Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Doses of the newest COVID-19 booster shots are rolling out in Minnesota Wednesday. It's one single shot that targets two variants.

The doses are available to anyone older than 12 years old. Appointments are open at the state-run vaccination site at the Mall of America.

Hy-Vee says it also has a limited supply of the vaccine available. The state sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will start taking appointments next week.

The FDA has authorized the use of two new COVID-19 booster shots that have been formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants.



We have a plan to ensure the booster is widely and equitably available.



Vaccines are arriving this week – and Minnesota is ready.💪🩹 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 7, 2022

The COVID-19 vaccine is likely to become an annual shot that gets updated each year like the flu vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a White House press briefing on the coronavirus response Tuesday.

Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation following majority votes by a panel of the CDC's outside vaccine advisers backing the updated vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The Food and Drug Administration issued its authorization on Wednesday.

"This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it," Walensky said in a statement.

The new formulations mark the first substantial redesign to the design of the COVID-19 vaccines since they were rolled out earlier in the pandemic.

Vials of the so-called "bivalent" shots from each company blend together a component from their original "prototype" shots with new one designed to target the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The CDC estimates those strains now make up virtually every infection across the country.

Federal health officials have also touted the rollout as a key shift to simplify the nation's vaccination strategy, with Americans now able to get "up to date" on their COVID-19 protection with only a single shot of the updated vaccine.