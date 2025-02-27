School bus driver in Cottage Grove arrested for suspected DUI

Gene Hackman and wife found dead, plus more headlines

A school bus driver in Cottage Grove was arrested Wednesday afternoon after school staff members reported him to be under the influence.

According to the administration at Park High School, staff members were helping students board a bus when they noticed the driver appeared to be impaired.

Cottage Grove police say officers arrived to the school shortly after 3 p.m. and arrested the man.

Officers conducted a search warrant for his blood and then transported him to Washington County Jail on probable cause third-degree driving under the influence and child endangerment, Cottage Grove police say.