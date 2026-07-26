Motorcyclist, 28, killed in Cottage Grove crash Sunday morning

A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday morning on a southeastern Twin Cities highway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report says a 28-year-old man from Hastings, Minnesota, had been driving an Aprilia RSV4 northwest on Highway 61 to exit to northbound Highway 95 in Cottage Grove when he separated from his motorcycle and made contact with a Honda Passport traveling south on Highway 95.

The driver of the Honda, a 62-year-old Woodbury man, did not suffer any injuries, the State Patrol says.

More information will be released about the motorcyclist on Monday.

Highway 95 between 110th Street South and Highway 61 was closed in both directions for several hours because of the crash.

The incident is under investigation.