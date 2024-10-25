Watch CBS News
Firefighters rescue cats after flames erupt in Cottage Grove townhome

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Firefighters rescued two cats from a Twin Cities townhouse on Thursday afternoon after flames broke out in the kitchen.

The Cottage Grove Fire Department says crews were called just before 4 p.m. to a townhome complex on 79th Street, just west of Park High School.

5a-vo-firefighter-cat-r-wcco6dli.jpg

Firefighters were able to keep the kitchen fire from spreading to neighboring units.

The cats were rescued unharmed, and no one else was hurt.

Cottage Grove crews were helped out at the scene by firefighters from Newport, St. Paul Park and Woodbury.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

