Woman fatally ejected in Cottage Grove crash was unbelted, state patrol says
A 43-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday afternoon in a crash in the east Twin Cities metro, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
It happened just after 4:30 p.m. in Cottage Grove at Highway 61 and Kingsborough Trail, just north of the Mississippi River.
The state patrol says the victim, from Hastings, wasn't wearing a seat belt when her southbound SUV collided with a sedan at the intersection.
The crash caused the SUV to roll, ejecting the victim. The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old Cottage Grove woman, was not hurt.
The state patrol is still investigating, and says alcohol wasn't a factor in this crash.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says as of Wednesday, there have been 177 traffic deaths in the state.