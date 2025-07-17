Watch CBS News
Woman fatally ejected in Cottage Grove crash was unbelted, state patrol says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A 43-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday afternoon in a crash in the east Twin Cities metro, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. in Cottage Grove at Highway 61 and Kingsborough Trail, just north of the Mississippi River.

The state patrol says the victim, from Hastings, wasn't wearing a seat belt when her southbound SUV collided with a sedan at the intersection. 

The crash caused the SUV to roll, ejecting the victim. The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old Cottage Grove woman, was not hurt.

The state patrol is still investigating, and says alcohol wasn't a factor in this crash.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says as of Wednesday, there have been 177 traffic deaths in the state.

