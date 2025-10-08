Why is cottage cheese suddenly so popular?

It's a pretty polarizing food — some love it, some not so much. Cottage cheese has been hard to find recently because sales are skyrocketing.

So why is cottage cheese suddenly so popular? Good Question. Gen Z holds the answer.

Cottage cheese has newfound fame and range thanks to TikTok, where foodies are sharing their favorite recipes featuring the ingredient.

It's clear this old classic has new life. Jill Holter at the Wedge says they can barely keep it in stock.

"We are lucky when we have a full shelf like this. This is rare," Holter said. "Sales have been skyrocketing."

Cottage Cheese sales are up 65% since 2021. Good Culture had to release a statement saying demand has been wild, and they are working around the clock to get supplies back in stock.

As a dietitian, Kylie Ryan's been trying to get people to eat it for years.

"We have used cottage cheese as like a go-to thing for a while," Ryan said. "When people eat cottage cheese, they feel like it makes them feel more satisfied."

But there are aversions, and there are questions — like is it healthy?

"What we like to say is that it's nutrient-dense," Ryan said. "The way it's made, it tends to have a little bit more of the casein protein in it."

For context, one serving of cottage cheese has at least 12 grams of protein. An egg has six.

Thanks to a new generation of awareness, what's old is cool again.

Cottage cheese is healthier than other cheeses because it has about one-and-a-half times more protein. It's also versatile, because it can go with sweet or salty foods.

Minnesota-based Kemps said sales are up 14% this year.