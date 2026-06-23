Minneapolis gang member sentenced to 11 years in prison for selling fentanyl

A judge sentenced a man convicted in connection with a federal crackdown involving dozens of members of a major gang in Minneapolis to more than 11 years in prison.

A jury last year found Cortez Blakemore guilty of racketeer influenced corrupt organization (RICO) conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Blakemore was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, court documents show.

Court documents say Blakemore was a prolific drug trafficker for the Highs street gang, selling fentanyl at the intersection of Broadway and Lyndale in north Minneapolis.

Prosecutors allege the Highs have "long wreaked havoc" on Minneapolis' north side, selling deadly drugs and "enforcing its territory" through violence, kidnapping and murder, including the deaths of innocent civilians.