Roughly 10% of St. Paul's streetlights are not working, according to city officials, with a persistent wave of copper wire thefts largely to blame.

The outages have frustrated residents in neighborhoods across the city, where some streets have remained dark for more than a year.

"We keep our porch light on every night," said St. Paul resident Rita Shimeles, who lives in the Como Park area. Shimeles said the lack of lighting has raised safety concerns for her and her 4-year-old daughter.

"I feel like it's not as safe, you know, when it's this dark," she said.

Neighbor Jesse Busta said he has repeatedly contacted the city and his council member about streetlights that have been out since Halloween weekend of last year.

"There's been a loss of a sense of feeling at home," Busta said.

Copper wire theft has been an ongoing problem since the beginning of the decade. A map of reported thefts shows incidents occurring across the city during the first half of 2026 alone.

The city has attempted several deterrents, including installing metal bands around poles, using specialized screws, welding access points shut and installing higher-access light poles. Despite those efforts, officials said the thefts continue.

Public works said repairing the damage cost about $1 million last year.

Now, St. Paul City Council Member HwaJeong Kim is proposing an amendment to Mayor Kaohly Her's proposed 2027 budget that would dedicate additional funding toward streetlight repairs and theft prevention measures.

Kim's proposal would redirect $200,000 by eliminating a couple new and unfilled city positions. A legislative aid said the funding could be used to repair streetlights, reinforce infrastructure and explore additional regulation of scrap metal sales.

Busta said he supports investing more resources into a long-term solution.

"As long as that money is used responsibly and in a way that the research shows can lead to permanent solutions," he said.

The St. Paul City Council is set to vote on the city's budget on Dec. 2.