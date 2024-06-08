Mercury top Lynx 81-80 in Griner's return to Phoenix

Kahleah Copper made a 3-pointer with less than a second remaining and scored 34 points to rally Phoenix to an 81-80 victory over the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Lynx on Friday night in Brittney Griner's return to the Mercury.

Copper sank 13 of 23 shots, none bigger than her final one, in helping Phoenix (5-6) win for just the second time in its last seven games under first-year coach Nate Tibbetts. Griner, fully recovered from a toe fracture that kept her out until now, debuted with 11 points, four rebounds and a block in just over 21 minutes.

Diana Taurasi scored 12 points but made just 4 of 19 shots, including 1 of 7 from beyond the arc, for Phoenix. Copper said Tibbetts originally designed the final play for Taurasi, but the veteran lobbied for Copper to take the shot instead.

Natasha Cloud had 10 assists to go with eight points.

Kayla McBride sank a career-best eight 3-pointers and scored 25 to lead Minnesota (7-3), which had a three-game win streak end. Napheesa Collier added 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Alanna Smith had 12 points and six assists before fouling out.

Copper had nine points in the first quarter to lead Phoenix to a 21-15 advantage.

McBride made a 3-pointer with 5:19 left in the second quarter, putting the Lynx on top for the first time at 29-28. Griner, who had nine points by halftime, followed with a three-point play and the Mercury stayed in front in building a 38-35 lead at the break. Griner helped Phoenix outscore Minnesota 22-6 in the paint in the first 20 minutes.

Copper hit a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter to give the Mercury a 49-42 lead. McBride buried three 3-pointers in an 18-5 run and the Lynx took a 60-54 advantage into the final period.

Phoenix improved to 4-1 at home.

Note: The above video first aired on May 23, 2024.