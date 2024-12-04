Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after injuring Coon Rapids officer, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A Coon Rapids police officer was injured while arresting a domestic assault suspect on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Police Chief Adam Jacobson tells WCCO officers were called just before 11 a.m. to an apartment building off Dogwood Street Northwest, just west of University Avenue Northeast.

While encountering police inside, Jacobson says the suspect "resisted arrest, causing injury to one officer" before fleeing to another part of the complex.

The suspect was eventually arrested and is awaiting criminal charges at the Anoka County Jail.

Jacobson says the officer was treated and released from an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

