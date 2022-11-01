Coon Rapids man pleads guilty to threatening to kill U.S. senator

Political threats and violence in the U.S. Political threats and violence in the U.S. 07:31

MINNEAPOLIS — A Coon Rapids man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. senator.

Brendon Daugherty, 35, was charged in September with threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat.

Court records did not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota.

According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator's field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.

He was alleged to have said, in one of his messages, "I also just wanted to note, thank God the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So, I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals."

FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his home Sept. 2. He told the agents he made the calls because the senator was "doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control," and that he wants politicians to "feel a little bit pressured."

According to court records, Daugherty was previously convicted in October 2018 of two felony counts for threatening to burn down a Pearl Vision store in Maple Grove and harm the employees. Daugherty was angry that he owed $80 for replacement glasses, according to charges.

Daugherty's sentencing has yet to be scheduled.