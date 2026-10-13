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Cooler, quieter fall weather returns Tuesday in the Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Cooler, quieter fall weather returns Tuesday in the Twin Cities with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday will be similar, but rain chances return Thursday across southern Minnesota and Wisconsin, but amounts look light.

Friday will be colder as northwest winds bring in a cooler, drier air mass.

A widespread freeze is possible Saturday morning, especially outside the metro.

Temperatures rebound Sunday through early next week as warmer air returns, with highs trending above normal.

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