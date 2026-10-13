Cooler, quieter fall weather returns Tuesday in the Twin Cities with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday will be similar, but rain chances return Thursday across southern Minnesota and Wisconsin, but amounts look light.

Friday will be colder as northwest winds bring in a cooler, drier air mass.

A widespread freeze is possible Saturday morning, especially outside the metro.

Temperatures rebound Sunday through early next week as warmer air returns, with highs trending above normal.