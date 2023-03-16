Construction crews warn ice dams could cause damage to homes well into spring

MINNEAPOLIS -- As road crews play catch-up with potholes, repair crews are playing catch-up with damage from ice dams.

Ice dams that formed months ago are now starting to make their mark. Snow that melts from the roof makes its way down to the overhang of the roof, where it freezes.

"It then builds up and builds up and builds up and makes a lake behind the dam, which works its way up behind the shingles and figures out a way into your house," explained Brandon Dorholt of Kiser Construction.

Kiser Construction has been working hard to help clear ice dams, using essentially what is a low-pressure pressure washer with a boiler on it.

"We're hitting it with steam, which eventually just cuts it right off, doesn't damage the shingles," said Dorholt.

After clearing the dam, the crew will come back to check for moisture behind the wall, and for mold.

Construction and restoration crews say ice dams can still form this spring if we keep up with the freeze-thaw yo-yo, so it's important to shovel the edge of your roof in addition to your driveway and sidewalk.