Como Zoo announces death of 40-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Jambu

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory announced its male Sumatran orangutan, Jambu, died Thursday at the age of 40.

Zoo officials say Jambu was humanely euthanized after the veterinary team discovered he had multiple liver masses consistent with cancer.

Jambu had been a staple at Como since arriving three decades ago, in May 1995. He was born on April 28, 1985, at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.

During his time in St. Paul, Jambu lived with his longtime companion Markisa and was the father of Kemala, Jaya and Willie. He also participated in cardiac ultrasound training for the Great Ape Heart Project.

Jembu and Kemala Como Zoo

Megan Elder, who took care of Jambu for 23 years, described him as "strong, handsome, silly and sweet-natured."

"He was my rock," Elder said. "He helped build Markisa's confidence and encouraged Kemala's curiosity. He always wanted to engage with his babies but waited for Mom to tell him it was OK. He was gentle, tolerant and a wonderful playmate as they grew."

Como Zoo says Jambu far exceeded the typical lifespan for male Sumatran orangutans — just under 30 years — thanks to his caretakers.