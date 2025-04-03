Guests catch rare glimpse at sloth giving birth at the Como Zoo in St. Paul

Target Field ready to welcome fans for Twins’ home opener, and more headlines

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul, Minnesota announced that it welcomed a two-toed sloth on Wednesday, much to the surprise and delight of the guests who got to witness the rare moment firsthand.

Sago welcomes new baby on April 2, 2025. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

The baby's mother, Sago, arrived at Como Zoo in April 2023, and father, Ziggy, arrived a month later. Both parents came to Como as part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums and Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, said the zoo in a press release.

"We couldn't have planned a more exciting experience for our guests yesterday," said Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar. "It's not every day you get to see a sloth being born right in front of you! It was a truly special moment, and Sago is already proving to be a fantastic first-time mom."

Sloths have a lengthy gestation period of about 11 and half months, according to the Como Zoo. After birth, the baby will cling to the mother's chest where it will remain attached for approximately six months. They say a female sloth will typically spend up to a year raising her baby.

"Right now, we're just enjoying watching the baby bond with Sago," Erzar added. "It will be a while before we know if we have a little boy or girl, but for now, we're focused on making sure both mom and baby are thriving."

Sago and Ziggy share an exhibit with saki monkeys in the Primate Building. The zoo welcomes guests to come visit where they can see the new family bond in action.

Como Zoo has no admission fee.