Community rallies to save a deer sanctuary in central Minnesota

HUTCHINSON, Minn. — Volunteers stepped up to save a deer sanctuary in central Minnesota.

The Gopher Campfire Wildlife Sanctuary has been in Hutchinson for 60 years. But due to a new law, it lacked the proper fencing to keep wild deer away putting the sanctuary in jeopardy.

"It's a very nice sanctuary. You can bring kids. You can feed the animals," said Conni Johnson Bergo, who was visiting the attraction.

Getting up close and personal with deer, ducks and geese is what's made this animal refuge a popular place.

"It's just nice to see all the wildlife. We love wildlife," said DeLue Grams. "If it wasn't here a lot of these kids aren't going to see what's out there in the wild."

But a new law put the 28-acre site in jeopardy. The DNR required a second fence around the perimeter so wild deer couldn't come into contact with sanctuary deer and potentially spread chronic wasting disease. Building that new fence was going to cost $100,000. If the money wasn't raised, the deer would have to be euthanized.

"When we started, I didn't think we'd come close," said Craig Schmeling.

Schmeling is a sanctuary board member, and one of the people who began raising funds for a second fence.

"We've received funds from Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, Florida," he said.

Thanks to local businesses and fundraisers, they got the money they needed right before their mid-July deadline.

"The community really came together and showed how much they want the deer to stay too," said Schmeling. "When the new fence gets built, there will be four walk-in gates in this area. So people can still get close enough to the deer to feed them."

Construction on the new fence is expected to being later this week. A testament to a town that couldn't stand the thought of losing a big part of its history.

"It's a huge relief for everybody. Nobody wanted to see this go," said Schmeling.

The sanctuary had eight new fawns born this spring, adding to the more than two dozen deer on site.

The new fence is expected to take several weeks to build.