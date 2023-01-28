Community leaders react to death of Tyre Nichols, demand change

MINNEAPOLIS -- The release of a video showing the death of Tyre Nichols has evoked strong reactions across the country. Demonstrators are calling for justice in several cities Saturday night including Boston, Charlotte, and here in Minnesota.

The 29-year-old died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop earlier this month. Five of the officers involved have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

The reaction to that police video was especially strong here in Minneapolis today.

Community leaders and activists who took to the streets after the murder of George Floyd say their work remains unfinished... and plan on holding the newly-elected Democratic majority accountable for what happens next with policing in Minnesota.

"It doesn't matter how much you comply, the police are going to do what they're going to do," said xxx.

The video of Tyre Nichols' death was unwatchable for some members of the Minneapolis community. For others, it was a sickening reminder of a similar video taken in May 2020.

"That video is a clear indication that nothing has changed in this country when it comes to police departments across this country. Nothing has fundamentally changed," said Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of CAIR-Minnesota.

"It does not matter that the officers were Black. In that incident, they were blue. That's what we need to recognize: this is a part of a blue culture," said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney.

"We have to demand that the changes that should have been made after George Floyd was murdered actually get made," said Michelle Gross, President of Communities United Against Police Brutality.

At a press conference Saturday morning, community leaders and activists said they couldn't help but wonder if Tyre Nichols would still be alive if more had been done by elected leaders from both parties, locally and nationally.

"Tyre Nichols was murdered because Minnesota failed. We could have shown the nation that we can actually pass legislation to hold police accountable. Instead, we used politics, partisans to not pass a single policy," said Hussein.

But with Democrats now controlling all three branches of Minnesota's government, these activists say they'll be pushing for more action with more urgency.

"We need the attorney general, the governor and the legislature to do their damn jobs -- to pass the type of legislation that sends a message to the rest of the nation that the time for change is long overdue," said Levy Armstrong.

With the legislature currently in session, those community leaders and activists say they'll be heading to the state capitol on Monday to begin pushing politicians for action.