Community gives nearly $20,000 to St. Paul coffee shop owner battling cancer

Nearly $20,000 raised for St. Paul coffee shop owner with cancer

Nina's Coffee Cafe has stood in St. Paul, Minnesota, for two decades, but inside its doors, a community fixture has worked a bit more behind the scenes lately.

In April, the cafe's owner, June Berkowitz, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"She's been handling it all with a smile and a lot of grace," said friend Mya Honeywell.

Several of Berkowitz's friends have since decided to lend a hand, starting up a fundraiser for their beloved friend, known for her love of local music, the arts and always being there to brighten someone's day.

"June is ... a bright light," said longtime customer Julie Duckstad. "She has a smile, and she is just a really positive person."

In the past few days, nearly $20,000 has poured in from the community.

"We've had people from St. Paul, people from out of town, people we don't even know," said friend Anne Pollock.

The friends said the cancer diagnosis hit hard, but the extra funds will help with specialized treatments, medications and travel for care.

"She can get the quality of care that she needs without worrying about what that looks like," said friend Susan Page.

Friends hope to raise enough to allow Berkowitz to continue her fight so she can return her focus to being a grandmother.

"June would do the same thing for any single person that meant anything to her," said Page.