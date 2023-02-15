Watch CBS News
Community centers open for Harding High School students after delay in school reopening

By Adam Duxter

ST. PAUL, Minn. --  Community recreation centers opened their doors for Harding High School students Wednesday, following the announcement the return to school would be delayed at least two days. 

Battle Creek, East View and Conway recreation centers were among those that opened their doors.

Last week, 15-year-old Devin Scott was fatally stabbed allegedly by a fellow student, sending the school into lockdown and a community into mourning.

"We wanted to provide a safe space where people could come together," said Tony Sanneh, CEO of the Sanneh Foundation, which operates out of the Conway Rec Center. "We have the largest dome in Minnesota. A lot of kids don't have access to something like that. To be available for kids to come and play, to let their hair down a little bit and really be kids again during these traumatic times was really important to us."

Harding High School leaders say they plan to reopen Friday, with an altered schedule, early release time and additional security measures in place. 

"My mom, she wanted me to switch schools," said Christian Martinez. "She was just really worried. She left work to come get me."

Martinez and a group of friends, all Harding High School freshmen, came to Conway for a game of football Wednesday.

"I feel terrified, really terrified (about returning to school Friday)," said Kader Mahamed. 

"There's a lot of uncertainty," Sanneh said. "When kids are uncertain, they get scared, and when kids feel unsafe and scared, they try to take actions into their own hands."

"I just try to develop a relationship with them," Sammej said. "I let them know that I see them and I support them and I actually care who they are and that they're welcome here." 

