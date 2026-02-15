Man, teenage boy shot inside Columbia Heights restaurant, police say

Police in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, are looking for the shooter who injured a man and a teenage boy Saturday night inside a restaurant.

Officers from multiple departments, including Coon Rapids and Fridley, were called to NY Gyros off Central and 46 ½ avenues around 8:45 p.m. after reports that "a male fired gunshots inside the restaurant before fleeing," police say.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital, with both listed in stable condition.

Police say they don't believe this was a random attack, and are asking for anyone with information to call 763-427-1212.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation, police say.