Venezuelan gang activity confirmed by Aurora officials after release of Colorado woman's surveillance video

Officials in Aurora have begun to acknowledge the presence of Venezuelan gang activity in their Colorado city after the release of a terrifying surveillance video.

For Cindy Romero, living at 12th Avenue and Dallas Street has become a daily struggle against escalating violence and neglect. Life deteriorated into a nightmarish ordeal, marked by frequent encounters with crime and what she calls a lack of support from the city and police.

She first noticed a gradual increase in crime in her part of the Denver metro area about a year-and-a-half ago. It got worse over the last three months.

"We were constantly forced to take measures to protect ourselves," Romero said. "I installed more locks, bought additional cameras, and parked further away from the building. Despite all these efforts, the situation kept escalating. We felt like we were being tortured."

She reported seeing people move automatic weapons and engage in shootouts.

"I've seen handguns, rifles with scopes, and other firearms. It got so bad that bullets even went through my friend's apartment and hit my car," Romero said.

Despite frequent calls to 911, the police response was nearly nonexistent.

"The police would call me and say they weren't coming unless it was a severe crime," Romero said. "When I called the police to report a shooting, one officer asked if I had considered moving. If I could have afforded to leave, I would have."

Romero installed multiple cameras that captured violent activity over weeks. Doorbell video shows a group of armed men forcing their way into her neighbor's home. Another night, her camera outside captured two men approaching a vehicle with guns drawn.

Romero criticized city officials for their failure to address the problem.

"You are elected to protect your constituents. You fundraise off your promises, yet you left us to die," she said.

After a shootout on Aug. 18 Romero was driven to desperation. And this week, her pleas for help were finally answered. By Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.

"Jurinsky was the only one who really took an interest in our safety and worked to find solutions. It meant a lot to have someone genuinely concerned," Romero said.

Jurinsky helped her move out and find other housing.

"I went in myself to help people move out. There was a large police presence, and at one point, a gentleman charged up the stairs after me," Jurinsky said. "It was an eerie feeling. Even as I was helping people move out, others were moving in right in front of me."

Jurinsky first became aware of the escalating gang activity shortly after a large gathering in Aurora related to the Venezuelan election.

"People were saying that individuals were patrolling their properties with guns and walking through their buildings. They called the police repeatedly, but the response was lacking," Jurinsky said.

According to her, police leadership had instructed officers that a minimum of three to four officers were needed to respond to such situations. If those numbers weren't available, officers were told not to respond.

The council member expressed frustration about being one of the few voices raising awareness about the issue.

She says politics is being played with people's lives.

"There's human suffering on the other side of some of these doors and these apartment complexes, but there's a big election coming up, and nobody wants to talk about this. Because if they start talking about this, someone has to admit there's a problem somewhere," she said.

On Wednesday, Aurora police said they're aware that components of TdA are operating in Aurora.

In a statement, APD says in part:

"It would be improper at this time for the city and APD to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents or provide details about law enforcement strategy and operations. Based on our initial investigative work, we believe reports of TdA influence in Aurora are isolated."

In response to the release of Romero's video footage, Jurinsky hopes it will bring action.

"The footage is too real to deny," she said. "There has to be something done now."

Romero says she survived the ordeal by staying quiet, giving them food and bedbug spray.

Every night, she said she was praying she'd hear sirens.

In her new home, far away, the peace she feels is fleeting. Because for many others, she says there is no escape, no solution and no sign that help will ever come.

"My family lives in Aurora. My daughters live there. I talked them into moving to Aurora. If someone doesn't do something now, their apartments are next," she said.

The city and Aurora police established a special task force to address concerns about Venezuelan gang activity.

APD urges all community members, including members of our migrant communities, to please report crimes committed against them to their local law enforcement agencies and not remain silent victims. Crime victims can report crimes anonymously by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). As always, information could change as the investigations continue at the local, state and federal levels.