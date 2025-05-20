Gen Z grads on the job hunt can stand out with these tips

Hey grads! Stand out to employers with these tips!

It's graduation season, and while many grads are looking forward to getting out into the working world, finding a job can be difficult.

New numbers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found 5.8% of recent college graduates were unemployed. That's about 2 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate.

The biggest struggles, according to 71% of the Gen Z grads surveyed, are getting noticed and securing an interview.

Brandi Britton, executive director and career expert at Robert Half, says there are several things grads can do to help land their first jobs:

Work with a mentor

Utilize their school's career services

Connect with alumni in the field they want to enter

Highlight their experiences in college to show relevant skills

Research the company before the interview and ask questions

Be open to new and different opportunities

"Consider contract work," Britton said. "That's a great way for new grads to get additional skills."

Experts also say people who are willing to work in person and are flexible with their starting salary have an advantage.

And it can take college graduates three to six months to get hired, so practice patience.