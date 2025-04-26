Coffee, community and a new chapter: Minnesota mom opens book-inspired cafe

Minnesota mom launches a new chapter by opening a new coffee shop

Minnesota mom launches a new chapter by opening a new coffee shop

Minnesota mom launches a new chapter by opening a new coffee shop

After years of putting her family first, Cassie Stiles found herself wondering what was next. The answer brewed slowly – through prayer and reflection. She found out what her next chapter would be.

After 15 years of being a stay-at-home mom, Stiles is stepping into a new role as the owner of "Cuppa More Pages." A cozy coffee shop that blends her two loves: coffee and books.

"As a stay-at-home mom you completely lose yourself," said Stiles. "Two years ago, I started to become more healed from depression and anxiety."

With her children growing older and a renewed sense of self, Stiles decided to open a coffee shop. Drawing on her past experience as a barista – from before having children – and from inspiration from her sister, a veteran coffee shop owner in Iowa, Stiles poured everything into launching her own cafe.

"To go from one day where I can barely talk to people on the phone to now I'm starting a business -- it's been incredible," said Stiles.

Located in Inver Grove Heights, "Cuppa More Pages" officially opened its doors on April 25th. The grand opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by city officials and proud family members, some of whom will be regulars behind the counter.

"She's done a great job," said her husband John Stiles. "It's been exciting to see her become her new self. I'm proud of her."

Her daughter, Danielle, has seen her transformation first hand.

"She is a lot more outgoing now and a lot happier," said Danielle Stiles. "She's doing a job that she loves."

With locally air-roasted coffee, a little-free-library-style system of books, and local art from Simley High School. "Cuppa More Pages" is designed to be a literary escape – a place where you can be yourself.

"I want it to be a place where you can share your story," said Cassie Stiles. "Everybody has a story, I have a story."

This family-owned cafe is more than just a coffee shop, it was a calling, a leap of faith. Showing that a parent's story doesn't end after their children grow up.

"Become something you can't lose yourself doing, it's a growing process and I'd say do it," said Cassie Stiles.

"Cuppa More Pages" is open from Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in Inver Grove Heights.