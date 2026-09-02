Cocaine-like substance found in vehicle following fatal Brooklyn Center minibike crash, search warrant shows

New details have emerged in the investigation into last week's fatal crash that killed a girl and critically injured another in Brooklyn Center.

According to a search warrant filed in Hennepin County, investigators believe the driver was traveling at an "excessive speed" southbound on Brooklyn Drive when the two girls, both under 10 years of age and riding a motorized minibike, entered the intersection at 63rd Avenue North.

There are no stop signs at that intersection, according to the warrant. Neighbors told WCCO they've never understood why, adding that cars "fly by" without slowing down to check for oncoming traffic.

At the scene, investigators reported seeing what appeared to be cocaine in plain view on the driver's seat. The driver denied drinking and blew a .000% on a preliminary breath test, the filing states. She told detectives she couldn't remember what happened leading up to the crash or explain why she never saw the children before impact. One witness said the driver seemed to be going too fast just before the collision.

A witness told investigators the driver appeared to be traveling too fast before the collision, the warrant says.

Based on those findings, the investigating officer requested court authorization to draw a blood sample from the driver, as evidence in a possible case involving driving under the influence of a controlled substance and criminal vehicular homicide. A Hennepin County judge approved the warrant on Aug. 27 — the same day as the crash.

As of this report, the driver has not been charged with any crime. The investigation is ongoing.