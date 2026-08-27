1 girl dead, another critically injured after Brooklyn Center minibike crash

Brooklyn Center police say an investigation is underway after two girls riding a minibike collided with a motorist, fatally wounding one of the girls.

The crash was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday near 63rd Avenue North and Brooklyn Drive.

Two girls under the age of 10 were riding the minibike when they were struck by a motorist, police said. Emergency responders treated the girls at the scene before taking them to the hospital.

One of the girls was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The other is in critical condition. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which remains active.